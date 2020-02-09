Pobeda flight makes emergency landing in St. Petersburg due to technical malfunction

ST. PETERSBURG, February 10. /TASS/. A Pobeda flight en route from Russia’s St. Petersburg to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has made an emergency landing at the airport of departure due to a technical malfunction, a spokesperson for the airport operator told TASS on Monday.

"On February 10, 2020, a Pobeda flight DP515 reported a technical malfunction on board and plans to return to the airport of departure. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to meet the plane. The aircraft has landed safely," the spokesperson said.

The flight’s passengers were taken to an airport terminal. Pulkovo Airport continues to operate normally.