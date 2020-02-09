Interior ministry confirms 10 killed in Kazakhstan’s clashes

NUR-SULTAN, February 9. /TASS/. The death toll in mass riots in Kazakhstan’s southern Zhambyl region has climbed from eight to 10, Deputy Interior Minister Alexei Kalaichidi told reporters on Sunday.

"During mass riots, 10 people were killed and 43 others were hospitalized. As of today, 39 people remain in hospital," Kalaichidi said. According to him, five police officers were injured and three of them received gunshot wounds.

Mass riots flared up in the Zhambul’s region’s Korday district overnight to February 8. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the situation was stabilized. He blamed provocateurs for the bloodshed and vowed that officials would be punished for failing to prevent the riots.