Thai mall shooting leaves 25 dead, over 60 injured — TV

The gunman, who remained holed up in the mall for several hours, was killed in a police operation
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul

BANGKOK, February 9. /TASS/. A total of 25 people were killed and over 60 injured in Saturday’s shooting spree at a mall in the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima, a spokesperson for the country’s health ministry said on Sunday.

According to updated casualty reports by the Thai PBS TV channel, a total of 63 people were injured. 13 of them were taken to a local hospital, eight have been operated on.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that the gunman, who remained holed up in the mall for several hours, was killed in a police operation. According to earlier media reports, several previous attempts have been unsuccessful.

"Thanks to the police and the military who resolved this incident," he said, adding that Thai doctors were ready to provide all necessary medical assistance to every victim of the attack.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha departed to Nakhon Ratchasima, where he will hold a news conference and meet with survivors.

On Saturday, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, shot dead his commander and two other people at a military camp before getting away in a stolen car. The soldier was firing at passers-by randomly on his way to the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Once inside, he kept shooting and took a group of people hostage.

