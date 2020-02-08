No foreigners among killed, injured in shooting rampage in Thailand - Russia’s embassy

BANGKOK, February 8. /TASS/. No foreign nationals were reported to be among those killed or injured at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, where a Thai soldier went on a shooting rampage on Saturday, the Russian diplomatic mission to the country wrote on Facebook.

"According to the information obtained from law enforcement agencies as of 23.00 local time, there are no foreign citizens among those killed and injured by an armed soldier in the Nakhon Ratchasima Province," the embassy said.

On Saturday, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, shot dead his commander and two other people at the military camp before getting away in a stolen car. The soldier was firing at passers-by randomly on his way to the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Continuing shooting inside the mall, he later took 16 people hostage. According to the latest reports, 20 people were killed and 21 more wounded in the incident.