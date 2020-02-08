At least 17 killed, 14 wounded after Thai soldier goes on shooting rampage

BANGKOK, February 8. /TASS/. At least 17 people were reported killed in the shooting spree opened by a soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeastern Thailand, Bangkok Post said on Saturday.

"There were ‘17 deaths, 14 wounded’ said an unnamed official from the Bangkok-based Erawan Center, the nationwide emergency services dispatch center that collates hospital information," the daily writes.

According to the newspaper, the perpetrator allegedly had hand grenades.

On Saturday, Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma, a member of Thai Army, shot dead his commander and two other people at the military camp before getting away in a stolen car. The soldier was firing at passers-by randomly on his way to the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Continuing shooting inside the mall, he took 16 people hostage.