Technical failure among lines of inquiry after MP killed in helicopter crash in Tatarstan

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. A technical failure is among other lines of inquiry after Airat Khairullin, a member of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament), was killed in the Bell helicopter crash in Tatarstan, some 850 kilometers east of Moscow, the emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"[We] are following a number of lines of inquiry, including a technical failure. According to prior reports, the pilot was trying to land, but the helicopter fell in the water area of Kuibyshev Reservoir," the source said adding that the pilot and two passengers, including Khairullin, were on board.