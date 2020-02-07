Russian lawmaker killed in helicopter crash in Tatarstan, source says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Airat Khairullin, a deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Agriculture, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tatarstan, some 850 kilometers east of Moscow, two more people, who were on board, are in critical condition, a source at the lower house of Russia’s parliament told TASS on Friday.

"According to preliminary reports, Khairullin was killed, while two other people, who were aboard the helicopter, are being rushed to hospitals in critical condition," the source said.