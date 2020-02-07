Russian lawmaker killed in helicopter crash in Tatarstan, source says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Airat Khairullin, a deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Agriculture, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tatarstan, some 850 kilometers east of Moscow, two more people, who were on board, are in critical condition, a source at the lower house of Russia’s parliament told TASS on Friday.
"According to preliminary reports, Khairullin was killed, while two other people, who were aboard the helicopter, are being rushed to hospitals in critical condition," the source said.
Earlier in the day, Maya Ivanova, a deputy spokesperson for the Volga Transport Prosecutor’s Office told TASS that a Bell 407 helicopter with three passengers aboard crashed in the Russian region of Tatarstan. According to Telegram channels, the helicopter belonged to Airat Khairullin, a deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on Agriculture.
The Emergencies Ministry confirmed that one person died and two more were injured in the helicopter crash. There were three people aboard. According to the ministry, the helicopter was flying from the settlement of Levashovo in Tatarstan’s Alekseevsky district to the settlement of Matyushino in Laishevo district. The emergency services told TASS that the helicopter crashed on the ice of the Kuibyshev Reservoir in Tatarstan, six kilometers off the shore.