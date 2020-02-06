Four Russians on board cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus scare, says diplomat

"According to available information, there are no Russian nationals among the passengers. Four crewmembers are Russians. According to the Hong Kong authorities, they feel well, and are showing no symptoms of the disease," he specified.

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Four Russian nationals are among the crew of the World Dream cruise liner quarantined in Hong Kong over fears of the coronavirus. They have no symptoms of the disease, Vice Consul of the Russian Consulate in Hong Kong, Boris Ezdrin, told Rossiya-24 television on Thursday.

The World Dream cruise liner returned to Hong Kong from Taiwan on Wednesday. Three Chinese nationals who were on board the ship between January 19 and 24, during its previous trip from Guangzhou to Vietnam, were later diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. There are about 1,800 passengers on board the vessel at the moment (90% of them are residents of Hong Kong), and the same number of the crewmembers.

Thirty crewmembers demonstrated symptoms of a cold and cough during the cruise. Medical services said that none of the 3,600 people on board would be allowed to come ashore until medics complete their tests and examination.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, a large economic and industrial hub in central China populated by 11 million people. On January 7, 2020, Chinese experts identified the infecting agent as coronavirus 2019-nCoV. At least 25 countries have reported infection cases, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak an international public health emergency. According to the latest data from China’s National Health Commission, the number of coronavirus cases in China topped 28,000. More than 560 people died, while more than 1,380 people have recovered by Thursday.