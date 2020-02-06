Petrol bombs thrown at Moscow court, source says

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The building of Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court caught fire after unidentified perpetrators had thrown petrol bombs at it, a law enforcement source told TASS, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

"The perpetrators threw several petrol bombs at the Nikulinsky Court, causing a small fire on the first floor, which was quickly extinguished. Police are working on the site," the source said.

A court spokesperson, in turn, confirmed the incident to TASS but declined to provide further comment.