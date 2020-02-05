At least one dead in rough landing at Istanbul airport — health minister

ANKARA, February 6. /TASS/. At least one person was killed when a plane of Turkey’s low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines crash-landed at an airport of Istanbul, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"The incident at the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport left one person dead and 157 injured," Turkey’s NTV channel quoted the official as saying.

The victim is a national of Turkey.

Earlier reports said 139 people were injured, but none was killed.

The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul earlier told TASS that no Russians were on board.

A Boeing 737-800 plane en route from Izmir to Istanbul, crash-landed at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport on Wednesday. The aircraft skidded off the runway, split in three and caught fire.