Number of people injured in Istanbul crash landing rises to 120

ANKARA, February 5. /TASS/. At least 120 people have been injured in Wednesday’s crash landing of a passenger plane at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya informed.
"According to recent data, unfavorable weather conditions caused the crash. The plane crashed on the landing strip from the height of 30 meters. So far, 120 people have been taken to hospital," he said on Turkey’s NTV channel.
The Russian Consulate General in Istanbul informed TASS earlier that there were no Russians onboard the crashed plane.
A Boeing 737-800 plane travelling from Izmir to Istanbul skidded off the runway earlier on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport, subsequently catching fire. There were 177 passengers and 6 crew on board the plane. All passengers and crew have been evacuated. There have been no reports of casualties.