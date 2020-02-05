At least 52 people injured in Istanbul crash landing, officials say

ANKARA, February 5. /TASS/. At least 52 people have been injured in Wednesday’s crash landing of a passenger plane at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport, local officials inform.
"As of 19:40 (local time, same as Moscow time - TASS), 52 people have been taken to hospital from the airport," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.
Earlier reports informed of 21 people injured in the crash landing.
A Boeing 737-800 plane travelling from Izmir to Istanbul skidded off the runway earlier on Wednesday at Istanbul’s Sabiaha Gokcen airport, subsequently catching fire. There were 177 passengers and 6 crew on board the plane. All passengers and crew have been evacuated. There have been no reports of casualties.