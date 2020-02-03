Bomb threats to Moscow facilities on Monday turn out to be hoax, says source

During the day, anonymous bomb threats targeted 11 district courts of Moscow, the main building of Moscow State University, National Research Nuclear University, Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center, as well as several buildings on Slavyanskaya Square in central Moscow.

MOSCOW, February 3./TASS/. Specialists have checked all facilities in Moscow that received bomb threats earlier on Monday. No bombs have been found, an emergency service source told TASS.

"The checks have been finished. No explosive devices were found. The bomb threat reports were a hoax," the source said.

Earlier reports said that anonymous bomb threats targeting Moscow’s Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo international airports, as well as a school in Kotelniki outside Moscow were also false alarms. Over 1,000 people were evacuated from the school for security concerns.

Beginning in November 2019, courts, schools, shopping malls and other establishments in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other regions have been flooded with bogus bomb scares. The emergency services have been checking all reports, but all of them have turned out to be false alarms.

On January 23, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had blocked access to the StartMail encrypted email service, based in the Netherlands, which had been used for sending hoax bomb threat messages.