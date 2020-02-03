St. Petersburg courts evacuated for third time today due to bomb threats

ST. PETERSBURG, February 3. /TASS/. Several St. Petersburg courts have been evacuated for the third time today due to bomb threats, the city courts’ press service informed reporters on Monday.

"Primorsky district court is evacuated once again; Petrodvortsovy, Oktyabrsky and Vasileostrovsky district courts are evacuated for the third time," the press service stated.

The source added that bomb threats had also been sent to a district prosecutor’s office.

On Monday morning, nine district courts in St. Petersburg received anonymous bomb threats. Several kindergartens in the city also received similar messages. All threats sent earlier were confirmed to be false.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false.

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked two foreign domains, which, according to Russian security officers, had served as the source of bomb threats since late November.