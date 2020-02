LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. Two persons have been injured in a terror attack in southern London, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"We believe there are two injured victims. We await updates on their conditions," it said on its Twitter account.

The Metropolitan Police said earlier several people had been stabbed in a terror attack in London’s southern Streatham district. The attacker had been shot dead by the police. According to Sky News television channel, he was an Islamist.