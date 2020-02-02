Several people stabbed in terror attack in southern London

LONDON, February 2. /TASS/. Several people have been stabbed in a terror attack in London’s southern Streatham district, London’s Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related," it said on its Twitter account.

Photos featuring a man shot dead by the police and a videos from the scene were earlier posted in social networks. One of them features a man in civvies standing at a car with police lights and pointing a handgun at a lying man. Another one features several policemen with weapons in their hands approaching a lying man and then rushing away from him. According to Sky News TV, such behavior may indicate that the man had an explosive device of a hoax.

The latest terror attack in London was committed on November 29, 2019 when a man with a hoax explosive device attacked passersby with a knife in the London Bridge area, killing two. The attacker was shot dead by the police.