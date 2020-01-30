Russia’s FSB tracked kept woman who threatened to blow plane up in Moscow under control

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) kept the female passenger who made threats towards the crew of the S7 Airlines’ passenger plane travelling from Crimea’s Simferopol to Moscow under control, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.

The female passenger acted erratically and told crewmembers that an emergency might happen aboard the aircraft. "Two FSB officers who were also on board assessed the situation aboard the plane decided to continue travelling towards the airport of destination, taking into account the strict luggage and passenger checks in Simferopol’s airport," the FSB stressed, adding that the officers kept her under control throughout the whole flight.

The plane successfully landed in Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.