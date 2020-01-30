Russia’s FSB tracked kept woman who threatened to blow plane up in Moscow under control

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Two officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) kept the female passenger who made threats towards the crew of the S7 Airlines’ passenger plane travelling from Crimea’s Simferopol to Moscow under control, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS.
The female passenger acted erratically and told crewmembers that an emergency might happen aboard the aircraft. "Two FSB officers who were also on board assessed the situation aboard the plane decided to continue travelling towards the airport of destination, taking into account the strict luggage and passenger checks in Simferopol’s airport," the FSB stressed, adding that the officers kept her under control throughout the whole flight.
The plane successfully landed in Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport.
The FSB informed that an additional special check of the passengers and luggage did not identify any security threats. "The passengers of the jet received their luggage and they are on their routes. Regarding the female passenger who mentioned the possibility of an emergency and her luggage, preventative measures and checks are carried out," the service said.
Per earlier reports, a passenger aboard an S7 Airlines passenger jet was threatening to detonate an explosive device after the plane travelling from Simferopol landed in Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport. The crew reported the situation to ground services, police officers arrived at the site and apprehended the woman which is preliminary believed to be intoxicated. She was not found to be carrying any explosive devices or explosives. A probe into the incident was launched.