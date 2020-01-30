Man who reported hoax bomb threat at Sheremetyevo airport detained — source

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The law enforcement agencies have detained a man who reported a fake bomb threat at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, an emergency source told TASS on Thursday.

"The administration of [Moscow's] Sheremetyevo airport received a message claiming that a bomb had been planted in a runway. No explosive objects were found during the search. The man who reported a hoax bomb threat has been detained. His identity and motives are being established," the source said.

The airport is currently operating as usual.