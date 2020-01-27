Moscow carrier to return Chinese tourists in Russia to Nanjing, Shenzhen amid virus scare

MOSCOW, January 27./TASS/. Russia’s iFly airline, a Moscow-based carrier, servicing clients from Russia’s Tez Tour operator, will return Chinese tourists from Russia to the Chinese cities of Nanjing and Shenzhen before February 9, the airline’s press service told TASS on Monday.
Russia’s Nordwind carrier has also said it would do the same. Flights will be suspended amid fears over the outbreak of the newly-discovered coronavirus in China.
"As for the Chinese routes of iFly - flights to Nanjing and Shenzhen (the evacuation of Chinese tourists) will be stopped by February 9, while information on Hainan (island) will be announced later," the company said.
The press office of Nordwind, that works with Chinese tour operators, also said that they would be evacuating Chinese tourists this week, after which these flights will be suspended.