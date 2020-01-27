Moscow carrier to return Chinese tourists in Russia to Nanjing, Shenzhen amid virus scare

MOSCOW, January 27./TASS/. Russia’s iFly airline, a Moscow-based carrier, servicing clients from Russia’s Tez Tour operator, will return Chinese tourists from Russia to the Chinese cities of Nanjing and Shenzhen before February 9, the airline’s press service told TASS on Monday.

Russia’s Nordwind carrier has also said it would do the same. Flights will be suspended amid fears over the outbreak of the newly-discovered coronavirus in China.