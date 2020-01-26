Al Arabiya: at least 12 killed over two days of protests in Iraq

TASS, January 26. At least 12 protesters have been killed in clashes with law enforcers in Iraq over the past two days, Al Arabiya reported on Sunday citing an Iraqi human rights society.

According to the television channel, at least 230 protesters have been injured in the capital city and in Iraq’s southern governorates.

A "march of millions" was held in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities on January 24 demanding withdrawal of US troops from the country. In his address to the Iraqis, Iraqi Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr demanded the country’s airspace be closed for US military purposes and US troops be barred from using Iraqi military bases. The biggest protests took place in the Iraqi capital and in the southern governorates of Basra and Dhi Qar.