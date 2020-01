MAKHACHKALA, January 26. /TASS/. A household gas explosion hit the basement of a residential building in Makhachkala, the capital of the Dagestan Republic in Russia’s North Caucasus, a spokesman for the emergencies services told TASS.

The powerful explosion broke a balcony’s diving wall in a five-storey house. One adult was injured and a child, who was passing by, was hurt and rushed to hospital.

No fire broke out and the building’s supporting structures were not damaged.