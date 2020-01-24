6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, casualties reported

ANKARA, January 24. /TASS/. At least six people were killed and 225 injured in the powerful earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday evening, Turkish authorities said.

The quake’s epicenter was located in the eastern province of Elazig with a population of about 400,000 people. According to the region’s Governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, 225 people were injured. Two of them are in critical condition.

The Turkish department for emergency situations and natural disasters said at least six people died - three in Elazig and three in the adjacent province of Malatya.

According to the estimates of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake was felt by at least 20 million people in Turkey and neighboring countries.

The Turkish department for emergency situations and natural disasters said the quake was followed by at least 35 aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 2.5 and 5.4. The disaster struck at 20:55 local time, at the depth of 10 km. The tremor was felt in adjacent Turkish provinces, as well as in Israel, Iraq and Syria.