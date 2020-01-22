Over 320 cases of new coronavirus confirmed in China — media

WHO trying to understand how severe new coronavirus is, spokesperson says

BEIJING, January 22. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in China has reached 324, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday.

The Chinese authorities earlier confirmed 309 cases of the new coronavirus. According to CCTV, 2019-nCoV cases were confirmed in 14 Chinese regions by 7am local time on Wednesday.

Most cases — 270 — are registered in the Hubei province with the administrative center in Wuhan, another 17 cases were reported in the southern Guangdong province, 10 — in Beijing, six — in Shanghai, five — in the eastern Zhejiang province, and another five — in the Chongqing municipality.

The Hong Kong authorities reported 117 cases suspected to be the new coronavirus, and one case was confirmed in China's Heilongjiang province that borders Russia.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a new type of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in central China. On January 7, Chinese specialists determined the virus behind the infection - coronavirus 2019-nCoV. Doctors say that the symptoms of the new coronavirus include running nose, cough, sore throat and chest tightness. Migraines and fever are also possible, and they can last for several days. The risk group includes people with a compromised immune system, such as seniors and children. They present with symptoms similar to those of penumonia and bronchitis.