MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. A passenger jet en route from Venice to Moscow lost thrust and it had to be towed along the runway after landing in the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, regional air services told TASS on Monday.

"A Boeing 738 passenger jet arriving from Venice at Sheremetyevo landed normally but cannot move independently after landing because of low thrust," a source said. A tow bar was used to move the airplane.

Causes of the incident are investigated. Nobody was injured.