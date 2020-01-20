Suspected IS terror group’s recruiter detained in St. Petersburg

ST.PETERSBURG, January 20. /TASS/. Law enforcement agencies in Russia’s St. Petersburg have detained a man, who is suspected of having recruited Tajik nationals to fight in Syria on the side of the Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia), the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee told reporters on Monday.

A criminal case has been launched against the 32-year-old man, who is suspected of "inciting terrorist activity." The suspect was apprehended by investigators in an operation conducted jointly with the Interior Ministry’s Center for Combating Extremism and the Federal Security Service’s regional department with the National Guard’s assistance. Searches at his house are underway.