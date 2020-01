KEMEROVO, January 16. /TASS/. A man and a woman were injured on Thursday in a shooting in a magistrate’s court building in Novokuznetsk, a city in southeastern Siberia’s Kemerovo region, an emergency source told TASS.

According to the source, doctors responded to the call at 9:20 local time (5:20 Moscow time).

"Two gunshot wounds, two wounded - a man and a woman," the source said.