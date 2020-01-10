Fire at oil refinery in Russia's northwest extinguished — emergencies ministry

SYKTYVKAR, January 10. /TASS/. The fire at Lukoil's oil refinery in the city of Ukhta in Russia's northwestern Komi region has been extinguished, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Friday.

"Four tanks were depressurized as a result of active fire and high temperatures. Foam attack allowed to lower the temperature and pressure in reservoirs, as well as extinguish the fire. The fire was extinguished at 12:07 am Moscow time," the press service said adding that firefighters continue to work on the site. "A lab on measuring TLV [threshold limit value] is working on the site, no increased exposure [to toxic substances] was found," the press service noted.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that 140 people and 19 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The fire at the oil refinery broke out at 4:55pm Moscow time on Thursday and soon spread to nearly 1,000 square meters. The press service of Ukhta administration said that the fire broke out as a result of depressurization of a tanker with fuels and lubricants. One person was injured in the fire and hospitalized.