Five people injured in mortar attack in Baghdad - agency
NATO suspends its training mission in Iraq
NATO’s mission is continuing, but the training activities are currently suspended, acting NATO spokesperson Dylan White says
Baghdad’s ‘green zone’, Iraqi air base housing US troops come under fire
There are no casualties or damage
Putin’s 2020 agenda to focus on 75th victory day celebrations
Russian President has invited dozens of foreign leaders to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebration
Press review: What’s on the horizon for Russian politics and the ruble in 2020
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 31
US coalition did not conduct air strikes north of Baghdad - representative
As As-Sumariya television channel reported earlier, on Saturday night, the US Air Force attacked a Shiite militia column Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, which carried medical personnel
Sputnik Estonia employees quit job due to pressure from authorities
Sputnik Estonia’s website will not be closed, said Elena Cherysheva, head of MIA Rossiya Segodnya’s Estonian office
US strike on Iraq fraught with dire consequences for regional peace - Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow was concerned about reports about the Iranian commander’s murder
Russian, Iranian top diplomats discuss latest developments following Soleimani’s killing
Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif have stressed during Saturday’s phone call that the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by the US forces is a blatant violation of international law
At least 12 Iraqi military wounded in missile attack near Baghdad airport - TV
The supposed missile attacks apparently targeted US military bases located in the area
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Iranian commander’s murder to lead to fierce standoff with US, says president
For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami promised a crushing response to all those involved in Soleimani’s murder
Law on liberalization of currency control comes into force
The law lifts restrictions on currency transactions by residents using accounts (deposits) opened with banks located outside Russia, and the repatriation of funds
Russia enters World Junior Ice Hockey Championships semifinal
Russia has defeated Switzerland 3-1
Crimea head blasts Ukrainian nationalists’ torchlight procession in Kiev
March was held in Kiev on January 1
Zarif slams top Iranian commander’s murder as act of international terrorism
Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that "the US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism"
Russia, Belarus find temporary solution for resuming oil export to Belarus - source
Belarus has offered the option of one-off oil shipments from independent suppliers
Belarus temporarily suspends export of petroleum products
It is caused by the suspension of Russian oil export to oil refineries of the republic
Belarus interested in dialogue with NATO — top brass
Belarus has about 1,200 km of common border with NATO member states, the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified
Russian defense ministry highlights Solemaini’s contribution to combating IS in Syria
According to his statement, the killing of the commander will lead to an escalation of military-political tensions in the Middle East, negatively affecting the global security system
Bulgaria starts receiving Russian gas via TurkStream pipeline
Executive Director of Bulgaria’s Bulgartransgaz operator said that the country will get 2.9 bln cubic meters of gas annually
Protests outside US embassy in Baghdad won’t trigger anti-Iranian steps - expert
Chairman of the Board of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s Development and Support Foundation Andrei Bystritsky told TASS that the lives of US citizens were under threat during the protests outside the embassy and the Trump administration was forced to consider this situation very seriously
Science in 2020: Russian mission to Mars and the quest for ‘new physics’
What to expect from science in the new year
Putin announces plans to talk about declining incomes of Russians in his January address
Russian President said that, in particular, he had in mind the "issues related to overcoming stagnation in areas of citizens' incomes, reducing the number of people living at the minimum wage, and overcoming poverty"
Venezuela to use petro cryptocurrency for oil sales, Maduro says
According to the country’s President, the government is successfully introducing its cryptocurrency into Venezuelans’ daily lives
Iran’s supreme leader declares three days of mourning after top commander’s murder
Iran has also summoned the Swiss ambassador as representant of U.S. interests over this assassination
Diplomat slams US strike on Iraq as "the height of cynicism"
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that "Washington is not interested in the world’s response but in changing the balance of power in the region"
Russia’s first advanced S-350 air defense system to arrive at deployment site in January
The new S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system is intended to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops
Pompeo, Lavrov discuss situation around Iran during phone call - US Department of State
Pompeo discussed Trump’s recent decision to take decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Qassem Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives
Putin, Macron express concern over death of Iranian general Soleimani
The leaders stated that the strike of US could escalate the situation in the region
Libyan parliament votes to break off relations with Turkey - TV
The Parliament also supported the idea of empowering the General Staff of the Armed Forces to block airports, ports and checkpoints that are under the control of the militia
Trump claims Iran’s Soleimani should have been ‘taken out many years ago’
US President noted that the commander "was directly and indirectly responsible for the death of millions of people"
Iranian Quds commander killed in Baghdad missile attack - TV report
The Pentagon is waiting for DNA tests to confirm this death
US has all targets identified if Americans are threatened - Trump
Trump says Soleimani plotted attacks on US diplomats and military personnel
Russian foreign minister stresses that Soleimani’s killing violates international law
Lavrov has also called on Washington to abandon unlawful forceful tactics and to resolve issues through negotiations
Belarusian president tasks to engage Druzhba pipeline to get oil from alternative sources
Deliveries by rail from Baltic ports and engagement of the Druzhba oil pipeline in alternative supplies are primarily meant
Pentagon confirms top Iranian commander killed in strike ordered by Trump
There is the head of the Quds Force, an elite unite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, Qasem Soleimani
Russian nuclear plants break electricity generation record in 2019 - Rosatom
Rosenergoatom said that it was made more than 208.784 billion kilowatt hours
Iran announces right to self-defense in letter to UN
The US "is fighting those who combat terrorism" instead of the declared goal of fighting against terrorism, the document says
Ukraine meets Russian gas transit requests in full scope - operator
The Ukrainian gas transmission system is also functioning in the reverse mode to a certain extent
