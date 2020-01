CAIRO, January 3. /TASS/. An Antonov An-12 military aircraft has crashed in western Sudan on Thursday, the Al Intibaha news outlet reported, citing Sudanese Army Spokesman Brigadier General Amer Mohamed al-Hassan.

There were 15 people aboard the plane, including three judges, a World Food Program official and several local officials, according to Sudanese sources.

All of them died in the crash.