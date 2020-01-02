Over 440 Russians rescued in 24 hours, says Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. More than 440 people in Russia have been rescued during fires and road accidents over the past 24 hours, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A total of 443 people have been rescued over the past 24 hours, 190 of them while extinguishing made-made fires, 252 during the road accidents and one person was rescued from water," the ministry said.

It noted that more than 1,100 fires had been extinguished in Russia over the past 24 hours, adding that rescuers had dealt with the aftermath of 295 road accidents.