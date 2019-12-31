New Year's concert, fireworks canceled in Ingushetia after attack on traffic police post

MAGAS, December 31. /TASS/. A New Year’s concert and fireworks were canceled in Magas, Russia’s Ingushetia republic, after an attack on the traffic police post at the entrance to the city on the evening of December 31, the city mayor’s press service told TASS.

"The New Year’s concert on Alanya Square, which was supposed to start at 9:00 pm and the festive fireworks, which were supposed to start at 00:00 have been canceled. The cancellation of the festive events was due to the attack on the post that happened in the evening," the pres service said.

According to the republic’s Interior Ministry’s, on the evening of December 31, unknown persons attacked police officers at a traffic police post at the entrance to Magas. As a result of the attack, three police officers were injured. The attackers have been neutralized.

According to the Healthcare Ministry of the republic, the wounded policemen and two attackers were taken to intensive care department of the local hospital.