Suspects detained for plotting terrorist attacks in Russia’s St. Petersburg plead guilty

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals detained for plotting to carry out terrorist attacks in the city of St. Petersburg have pleaded guilty, a Federal Security Service (FSB) source told TASS.

"They have pleaded guilty," the source said, adding that evidence of plans to carry out terrorist attacks had been seized from the detained.

According to the FSB, a criminal case was opened under Article 205.5.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (participation in terror activity).

The FSB announced earlier that two Russians had been detained on December 27 based on information provided by the US intelligence services. The two planned to carry out terrorist attacks in St. Petersburg during the holiday season.