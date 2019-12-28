Somalia car bomb blast activated by suicide bomber

PRETORIA, December 28. /TASS/. A truck loaded with explosives was blown up earlier on Saturday by a suicide bomber in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the Somali news outlet Garowe Online informed, citing local police.

"A suicide bomber drove the rigged car into the security checkpoint," local police officer Ahmed Bashir said.

Earlier, Member of Somali Federal Parliament Abdirizak Mohamed stated on Twitter that a deadly blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu had claimed the lives of 90 people, including 17 police officers and 73 civilians. The Dalsan radio station confirmed these figures, adding that there are four Turkish citizens among the victims.

The truck exploded at a southwestern security checkpoint, one of the largest ones in the capital. The terrorist directed the truck to the toll station, which tends to attract large crowds during peak hours. Mogadishu Mayor Omar Filish informed in a comment to Dalsan that students of the Benadir University are among the victims of the blast. The students were on a bus located in near vicinity of the loaded truck. Several Turkish engineers were also in the area carrying out construction works.

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has cancelled his work trip to deal with the consequences of the deadly blast.

No terrorist group active in the region has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. However, BBC reports that local officials suspect the Al-Shabaab terrorist group of organizing the attack.

In 2004, the jihadist fundamentalist group Al-Shabaab was established on the territory of Somalia. Since 2008, its militants have been committing terrorist attacks involving suicide bombers or car explosives. In 2012, Al-Shabaab began to form part of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia).