Condition of passengers severely injured in Kazakhstan plane crash stable

NUR-SULTAN, December 28. /TASS/. The condition of those severely injured in Friday’s plane crash in Kazakhstan has been stabilized, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Health Kamalzhan Nadyrov informed during a press conference on Saturday in Almaty.

"Over the course of the night, we have managed to stabilize the condition of severely injured patients. So far, their condition is considered serious, but stable," he said, deeming it a significant victory.

Head of the Almaty Public Health Department Tleukhan Abildayev informed that seven people are currently in a serious condition, while 42 patients are in a stable condition, including nine children.

On December 27, a Fokker 100 plane operated by the Bek Air company en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff outside the Almaty airport. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure, colliding with a two-story building. There were 93 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash and 67 were injured.

Bek Air has eight Fokker 100 planes. The airline's operations have been suspended until the causes of the accident are established. A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.