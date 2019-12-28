Flight recorder of plane that crashed in Kazakhstan to be handed over to Moscow

NUR-SULTAN, December 28. /TASS/. The flight recorder of the Bek Air flight that crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday will be handed over to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for examination, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Berik Kamaliyev said during a briefing on Saturday.

"Yesterday, Deputy PM Roman Sklyar talked with the chairman of the Interstate Aviation Committee. Tonight at 18:40, an expert from Moscow arrives in Almaty. An investigative group is currently working on site, the flight recorders have been taken out. Tomorrow, we hand them over to the Interstate Aviation Committee in Moscow for deciphering," he said.

On December 27, a Fokker 100 plane operated by the Bek Air company en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff outside the Almaty airport. The plane lost altitude and crashed into a concrete structure, colliding with a two-story building. There were 93 passengers and five crewmembers onboard. According to the latest reports, 12 people were killed in the crash and 67 were injured. Currently, 47 people remain hospitalized.

Bek Air has eight Fokker 100 planes. The airline's operations have been suspended until the causes of the accident are established. A government commission has been set up to investigate the crash.