One German citizen killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Irkutsk Region

IRKUTSK, December 27. /TASS/. A German citizen was killed in a car accident in Russia’s Irkutsk Region, a source in the regional Ministry of Health informed TASS on Friday. Three German citizens and one Russian national were injured in the accident.

According to the local law enforcement, on Friday morning, a van and a truck collided on a highway in the Irkutsk Region. One person was killed and four were injured in the accident.

"Three German citizens were injured, along with one Russian national. One German citizen was killed," the source informed.

The interlocutor added that all four injured persons had been taken to hospital.