Mentally-ill man threatens to set off bomb blast at Sberbank’s head office in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A man who threatened to set off an explosion at Sberbank’s head office on Thursday is mentally ill, a law enforcement source told TASS, adding that the warning was false.
"The threat of a bomb explosion inside Sberbank’s building on Vavilov Street came from a mentally ill visitor who had been not allowed to enter. The office has been inspected. No traces of a bomb or any explosive substances has been found," the source said.
Sberbank’s press-service has told TASS a false bomb threat call was made to the hot line number of the Emergencies Ministry. The security sweep that followed turned up nothing.
"The office kept working as usual. There was no evacuation," the press service said.
Earlier on Thursday there were reports that police and emergency services had been searching all Lenta supermarkets in the Moscow Region, the Lobnya railway station and three district court buildings after anonymous bomb threat calls.
A bomb scare wave descended on Moscow and its suburbs on November 28. Emergency services checked about 7,000 sites. All threats turned out to be false alarms.