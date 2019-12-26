Mentally-ill man threatens to set off bomb blast at Sberbank’s head office in Moscow

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. A man who threatened to set off an explosion at Sberbank’s head office on Thursday is mentally ill, a law enforcement source told TASS, adding that the warning was false.

"The threat of a bomb explosion inside Sberbank’s building on Vavilov Street came from a mentally ill visitor who had been not allowed to enter. The office has been inspected. No traces of a bomb or any explosive substances has been found," the source said.

Sberbank’s press-service has told TASS a false bomb threat call was made to the hot line number of the Emergencies Ministry. The security sweep that followed turned up nothing.