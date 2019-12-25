Bomb threat prompts evacuation at airport, railway and bus stations in Khabarovsk

KHABAROVSK, December 25. /TASS/. People have been evacuated from railway and bus stations in Khabarovsk, in Russia’s Far East, which received bomb threats, the Russian Interior Ministry’s local transport department told TASS on Wednesday.

"The railway station’s building is being evacuated amid the reports, law enforcement agencies are working," a spokesperson said. The Far Eastern railways told TASS that the trains had not been delayed amid the incident.

Some 100 people have been evacuated from the bus station and up to seven bus routes have been delayed, a spokesperson for the administration said. The bomb threat prompted the evacuation of nearly 500 people at a new terminal of Khabarovsk Airport. The building had been searched and the threat was not confirmed and the passengers are returning to the terminal.