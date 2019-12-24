Bomb scare at two Moscow airports turns out to be hoax

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Police and canine units have thoroughly combed the premises of Moscow’s Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports and the bomb threat turned out to be a false alarm, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"A bomb threat at the buildings of the Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo airports was not confirmed," the source said.

Earlier reports said canine teams were examining the buildings and premises of the Moscow airports after anonymous calls about a bomb threat. No evacuation effort was carried out.

The two airports received bomb threats five days during last week, and all threats turned out to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, seven Moscow train stations, 11 courts, over 15 schools and kindergartens, as well as two buildings of the Moscow State Linguistic University, the Russian Timiryazev State Agrarian University and the Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, received anonymous bomb threats.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats were false.