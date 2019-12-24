New figures point to fourfold spike in Russian fires, says emergencies minister

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. According to new figures, statistically fires have quadrupled in Russia, as did the number of people killed in blazes, Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev said in an interview with TASS.

A new system of recording of fires and victims went into effect in Russia on January 1, 2019. The term ‘conflagration’ was removed, and people who died within 30 days after a blaze were now considered to be fire victims.

"Of course, this year, the number of statistical fires has grown, as well as the number of fatalities. According to our estimates, this year the number of fires will total 500,000, which is about four times higher than in 2018," the minister said. "In 10 months of 2019, the death toll grew by over 13%, which is almost 7,700 people."

According to statistics, fires most often occur in Iiving accomodations - 91%. "The main reasons of these conflagrations are faulty wiring, violating guidelines for using electric appliances and, strange as it might seem in the 21st century, 16% of fires are sparked by stove heating," Zinichev said. He pointed to the careless handling of fire, including those under the influence of alcohol, among other reasons.

Statistics acting as a diagnosis

The minister reiterated that on January 1, 2019, such terms as 'fires' and 'conflagrations,' when there was allegedly no damage, were separated. "For example, say a shed burned down, the owner was not located, and no one submitted an application for any compensation. So with that said, firefighting equipment and vehicles were indeed deployed, fuel was used, and firefighters put in time and effort. These are costs, which means there is damage, too. And there is ecological damage as well, so we removed the term ‘conflagration.’ Now all cases are regarded as fires," Zinichev explained.

In addition, the ministry changed the system of calculating people killed in fires. "Previously, a person who was injured or received burns was considered to be alive if he was taken into the ambulance alive, even if he died a minute later. Now a person who died 30 days after the accident as a result of the injuries received is considered to be killed in a fire," the emergencies minister added.

He also pointed out that if one studies the 2018 statistics and sums up all fires and all conflagration cases together, then it turns out that "we have seen a trend indicating a 2% reduction." "Of course, this is not a completely correct comparison, so the next year will be indicative. Then it will be possible to make a comparative analysis based on the new rules for statistics," Zinichev noted.

He believes that the new system to enumerate fires makes it possible to evaluate the work of fire units, analyze weak points in order to find out where you need to strengthen the work of both the federal executive authorities and Russian regions. "Objective statistics are needed as the right diagnosis in medicine," the emergencies minister concluded.