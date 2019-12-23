Over 1,500 facilities receive bomb threats in Moscow and Moscow Region on Monday - source

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Over 1,500 supermarkets, shopping centers, schools, courts and other facilities have received anonymous bomb threats on Monday in Moscow and in the Moscow Region, a source in the emergency services told TASS.
"On Monday, 1,600 facilities received anonymous bomb threats. This is a record number compared to before, when the maximum amount was up to 100 threats," the source stated.
Many buildings, including the Church of Christ the Savior, 15 district courts, 5 train stations, a maternity home and others have already undergone a security sweep. The threats were confirmed to be false. Numerous supermarkets on the territory of the Moscow Region are still undergoing checks.
A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats to various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. About 7,000 facilities have undergone security sweeps since then. All the previous threats resulted to be false.