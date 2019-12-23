Belarusian police score record heroin bust

MINSK, December 23./TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers have confiscated almost 550 kilograms of heroin in a record drug seizure for the country, detaining four members of an organized criminal gang of drug suppliers from Afghanistan to the European Union, the press service of the Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday.

"Late in November, Interior Ministry officers with armed support from the Almaz special forces unit, detained three men and a woman - nationals of a Mediterranean country - in Minsk. A stash was found in the wall of a warehouse rented by the foreign nationals in the Zavodskoy district," containing almost 550 kilograms of heroin in it, the press service said.

"This is the largest ever batch of hard drugs seized in our country," it emphasized.