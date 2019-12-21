German police finds no dangerous items at Berlin Christmas market, operation ended - TV

BERLIN, December 22. /TASS/. Berlin police have not discovered any dangerous items at a Christmas market at the Breitscheidplatz square, the scene of a 2016 attack when Tunisian Anis Amri drove a truck into the holiday market, German NTV channel reported on Saturday evening.

The cordon was lifted at around 10 p.m. local time, while adjacent streets were opened to traffic. According to the TV channel and the DPA news agency no people were detained. Police officers just stopped two suspicious men to check their documents. The name of one of them was similar to the name of a potentially dangerous Islamist with an arrest warrant issued for him by the United States. This, in turn, prompted evacuation of people from the market and special police measures.

The police decided to pursue this course of action particularly because Breitscheidplatz is the place for a terrible terror attack that took place three years ago. The operation involved 350 officers.

Earlier, Die Welt reported that two Syrian nationals had allegedly been detained, one of whom had had confirmed contacts with the Islamic State terrorist organization, while the other had an international arrest warrant issued for him by the US.

Berlin’s police promptly evacuated people from the Breitscheidplatz market and the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church located in the same square. Due to the special operation, Berlin S-Bahn railway trains were not stopping at the Zoologischer Garten station nearby.

On December 19, 2016, terrorist Anis Amri hijacked a truck and deliberately drove into the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz. The terror attack left 12 people dead and 48 more were rushed to hospitals. After the attack, Amri managed to flee the scene and escaped Germany. On December 23, 2016, he was killed in a shootout with Italian police in the outskirts of Milan.