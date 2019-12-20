Moscow Metro searched following bomb scare calls, says source

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Emergency response service officers are deployed after an anonymous bomb threat about explosives devices on all metro stations in Moscow, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"An anonymous call informing about bombs planted on all metro stations in Moscow was received at the Moscow Metro administrations. Search is underway, specialists are working on the ground," the source said.

According to the source, the metro is operating as usual, people were not evacuated.

Earlier on Friday, bomb threats were registered about explosive devices in more than 20 schools, around 10 kindergartens, 11 courts, major Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo Airports, the state conservatory and two universities around Moscow. Moreover, after another bomb scare Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior and adjacent areas are being searched as well as all bridges in the city.

The bomb scare call wave has been rocking Moscow since November 28. Anonymous calls prompted emergency services to investigate more than 5,000 facilities and premises in three weeks and evacuate almost 500,000 people. On Monday alone, December 16, emergency response services searched around 70 buildings in Moscow, including ten courts, more than ten schools and a children’s hospital after receiving anonymous warnings indicating that there were bombs planted in these facilities. Bomb threat calls were also made about explosive devices in four major airports in Moscow as well as five biggest railway stations. All bomb threats turned out to be false.