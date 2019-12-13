Security sweeps at 10 Moscow schools following bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Ten Moscow schools received anonymous bomb threats on Friday, resulting in students and teachers being evacuated out of security concerns, an emergency source told TASS.

"An unidentified individual reported that explosive devices were planted in the buildings of 10 different schools. People are being evacuated out of security concerns," the source said.

Emergency response teams and canine specialists are working on site.

Earlier on Friday, a bomb scare cleared out almost 540 people from a school in central Moscow.