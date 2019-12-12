Almost 300,000 people in Moscow evacuated in past two weeks over bomb scare wave

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Almost 3,000 facilities in Moscow have received anonymous bomb threat reports, and almost 300,000 people have been evacuated, an emergency source told TASS on Thursday.

"Anonymous reports containing bomb threats have been pouring into various districts of Moscow since November 28. About 3,000 facilities have received this information in the said period. About 300,000 people were evacuated out of security concerns," the source reported.

According to a source, the peak number of threats was received on December 10. No items with explosives were found during the check, and all the bomb threats turned out to be false alarms.

On November 28, a bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow courts, schools, kindergartens and other facilities in the Russian capital, including the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which had three such incidents, but ultimately, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes. A total of about 600 facilities were inspected. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine. In most cases, the extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not carry out their criminal intentions.