Anonymous bomb threats continue as 13 Moscow district courts evacuated

"Unknown people reported that explosive devices had been planted in 13 Moscow courts by e-mail on Thursday morning. Evacuations have begun in these courts, and emergency services are going there to check the bomb threat information," the press service said.

On November 28, a bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow courts, schools, kindergartens and other facilities in the Russian capital, including the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which had three such incidents, but ultimately, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes. A total of about 600 facilities were inspected. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine. In most cases, the extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not carry out their criminal intentions.