FSB Academy and Vnukovo Airport receive bomb threats

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia’s FSB Academy and Vnukovo Airport received an anonymous bomb threat report, and a security sweep is being conducted, an emergency source told TASS on Tuesday.
"An unknown person reported that an explosive device had been planted in the building of Russia’s FSB Academy. Investigators and canine experts are headed to the scene for a security sweep," the source said, noting that Vnukovo Airport also received a bomb threat. According to the source, the anonymous report says that a bomb had been planted in Terminal A in the departure area. The employees and passengers were not evacuated during the check.
A warning of hidden explosives planted at 30 Moscow subway stations was previously reported.
On November 28, a bomb scare wave descended upon Moscow courts, schools, kindergartens and other facilities in the Russian capital, including the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, which had three such incidents, but ultimately, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes. A total of about 600 facilities had been combed. According to TASS’ law enforcement source, these racketeers, who are anonymously sending bomb threats to Moscow courts and other facilities in the Russian capital are doing it from overseas, quite possibly from Ukraine. In most cases, the extortionists demanded that ransom money be transferred to them in bitcoins so that they would not to carry out their criminal intentions.