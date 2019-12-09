Bomb threats to Moscow’s renowned cathedral, major shopping mall exposed as hoaxes

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Anonymous bomb threat messages intended for the Cathedral of Christ the Savior and the Gorod shopping mall in Moscow turned out to be false alarms, an emergency source told TASS on Monday.

"The security check of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior has been completed, and no dangerous objects were found there. Emergency experts did not find any explosive items in the Gorod shopping mall in the southeast of the capital, so the bomb threat information is false," the source said. According to the source, the bomb threat report for the Tsvetnoi department store in downtown Moscow also turned out to be a hoax.

On Monday morning, for the third time in a week, an unknown person reported that an explosive device had been planted in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. The previous bomb threat reports were not confirmed either. A total of 1,300 people were evacuated from the Gorod shopping mall due to the bomb scare. Emergency specialists checked the Kuntsevo Plaza and Gagarinsky shopping malls over messages that explosives were planted there, but nothing of the sort was corroborated.

A wave of bomb scares descended upon Moscow on November 28. Unknown individuals repeatedly reported bomb threats to courts, schools, shopping malls and other facilities in Moscow last week. All the reports turned out to be hoaxes.