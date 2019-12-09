Primorsk Port closed due to storm

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea involved in oil export shipments has been closed because of a started storm, spokesperson of the national oil pipeline operator Transneft Igor Dyomin told reporters on Monday.

"The port has been closed in Primorsk from 24.00 midnight because of the storm. Wind gusts are up to 20 meters per second. Loading continues on tankers that managed to berth during the short-term slot before the storm start," Dyomin said.

"A storm warning is also effective in Ust-Luga; the shipment schedule has not been affected," the spokesperson noted. Operations in other ports are normal.

Deliveries to refineries and oil intake in the system are on track.